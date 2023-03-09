Puducherry Speaker reprimands MLA for disrupting Lieutenant Governor’s address

March 09, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvam reprimanded Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy for displaying a banner while Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was giving her customary address in the Assembly on Thursday.

Shortly after the Lt. Governor left the House, the Speaker took the chair and issued a stern warning to the legislator for his conduct.

“I have warned you earlier also. You cannot disrupt the address of Lt. Governor by displaying banners. If you continue to do so, the House will take stern action against you,” Mr Selvam said.

A few minutes after the Lt. Governor commenced her address, the legislator was on his feet displaying a banner showing messages suggesting his displeasure with Dr. Tamilisai holding additional charge of the Union Territory while being Governor of Telangana.

After displaying the banner for a few minutes, he staged a walk out. “She has been holding charge as Lt. Governor for more than a year now. The Centre should appoint a permanent Lt. Governor. Dr/ Tamilisai has been frequenting between Telangana and Puducherry ever since she was given additional charge,” he told reporters after staging the protest.

The Speaker, while talking to reporters after adjourning the House for the day, said he would not hesitate to take stern action against members for disrupting the proceedings.

“If he (Mr Nehru) is going to repeat such actions, the House will come down heavily on the member,” he said.

Mr. Nehru, who had extended his support to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s All India N. R Congress in the ruling NDA block in the Assembly, had been critical of the Central government. The legislator had been organising various events to drum up support for Statehood for Puducherry.