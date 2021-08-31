Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam hospitalised after mild cardiac attack

PUDUCHERRY

31 August 2021 12:00 IST

Puducherry Assembly Speaker, R. Selvam, was, on Tuesday morning, admitted at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital following a mild cardiac attack.

According to a senior doctor at GH, the Speaker felt uneasiness while on his way to attend the Assembly session. He has been admitted at the ICU, the doctor said, adding that his condition was stable. Further medical investigations are on.

In his absence, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelou was conducting the proceedings.