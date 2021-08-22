Puducherry Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee

PUDUCHERRY

22 August 2021 01:28 IST

Opposition Leader not among members

Speaker R. Selvam has constituted a six-member Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which decides the agenda and duration of Assembly sessions, for the current year.

Apart from Mr. Selvam, other members are Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Deputy Speaker (to be elected on the first day of the Budget session, starting August 26), A.M.H. Nazeem (DMK) and G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy (Independent).

The constitution of the committee has irked Opposition Leader R. Siva due to his exclusion, sources said.

As per the customary practice, the Leader of the House and Opposition Leader would be part of every BAC.

“It is a convention that we followed for years. Now, only the Leader of the House (Chief Minister) has been accommodated,” said an aide close to Mr. Siva.

After the notification announcing the committee came on Friday night, Mr. Siva formally complained to the Chief Minister for not including his name.

“Not only was Mr. Siva not included, he was not consulted before choosing the DMK legislator. It is against Parliamentary practices,” the aide added.