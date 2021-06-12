Puducherry Speaker election on June 16

PUDUCHERRY

12 June 2021 16:24 IST

The Speaker’s election for the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be held on June 16.

A press communiqué issued by the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, R. Mounissamy, on Saturday, said the Lt Governor has summoned the Assembly at 9. 30 a.m on June 16. Nominations for the election will be received by the Assembly Secretariat till 12 p.m on June 15, the communiqué said.

