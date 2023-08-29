HamberMenu
Puducherry Speaker directs officials to protect honour and privileges of legislators

A circular issued by Speaker R. Selvam has directed the Puducherry Chief Secretary, and other Secretaries, to ensure legislators are invited to government functions, especially those held in their respective constituencies

August 29, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam

Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam has directed the Chief Secretary and Secretaries to ensure the protection of honour and privileges of legislators, while holding government functions.

In a circular issued to the Chief Secretary and Secretaries on Monday, August 29, 2023, the Speaker said steps should be taken to ensure legislators are invited for government functions. When functions are held in a particular constituency, the officials should ensure the local legislator is invited.

Legislators should be informed about government functions held in their constituency in advance. The name of the MLA should be printed on the invitation for the event, the circular said.

The circular was issued on the basis of a complaint by Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, about the neglect shown to elected representatives while holding events in their constituency.

“A legislator recognised by the people holds an important place in a democratic set up. Directions were given earlier, on the necessity of inviting legislators for functions, especially the concerned MLA of a particular constituency. Still I am getting complaints about lack of invititations from elected representatives. Disciplinary action will be initiated against the officials who fail to protect the honour and privilege of legislators,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker’s Office told The Hindu that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had issued an office memorandum on several previous occasions, urging officials to follow guidelines concerning official dealings between the administration and Members of Parliament and Legislators.

As per the rules and procedures, the Head of the Department should invite a legislator of a particular constituency whenever a government function is held in the area he/she represents in the Assembly, the official said.

