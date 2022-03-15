Puducherry Speaker calls on Union Ministers

Special Correspondent March 15, 2022 19:08 IST

He apprised them on the need to reduce IAS and IPS posts in the U.T.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R. Selvam. | Photo Credit: File photo

Speaker R. Selvam on Tuesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh in New Delhi. Mr. Selvam said he had met the Union Ministers to apprise them on the need to reduce the number of IAS and IPS officers posted in the Union Territory. He urged the Ministers to bring down the number of posts to 15 IAS and 6 IPS officers.



