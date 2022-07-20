Puducherry Speaker calls on Union Ministers in Delhi

There are plans to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J. P. Nadda: Selvam

Speaker R. Selvam on Wednesday met Union Ministers in New Delhi to invite them for the occasion when the national flag will be flying atop the 100-foot-tall pole in Puducherry.

The Centre had planned to install such flag poles in 75 places in the country as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. The first such pole in the country was being constructed near the Gandhi Statue on Beach Road here.

The Speaker said he had met Union Minister for Law Kiran Rijiju, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. The Union Ministers have been invited for the inaugural function planned to be held by the end of this month, he said in a communication to the media.

He said he held discussions with the Ministers about the development schemes being implemented in the Union Territory through Central assistance. Mr. Selvam said he also met BJP national general secretary B. L. Santhosh and briefed him about the installation of the flag pole. The Speaker said during his stay in New Delhi he would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J. P. Nadda.