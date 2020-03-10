Puducherry Social Welfare Minister threatens to resign

PUDUCHERRY

10 March 2020 14:03 IST

“The tussle between Chief Minister and Lt. Governor has affected my department most,” says Minister M. Kandasamy.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy on Tuesday threatened to resign if Lt Governor Kiran Bedi failed to address issues pertaining to his department within a period of three months.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking at a Women’s Day function in the presence of Ms Bedi, the Minister said the power struggle between the Lt Governor and Chief Minister has halted the progress of the Union Territory.

“The Lt Governor has proved her mettle as a police officer. Similarly, the Chief Minister has a proven administrative track record of several years. My wish is to see both functioning together for betterment of the UT. The tussle has affected my department the most,” the Minister said.

Stating that he was not able to explain to the people about the delay in giving free rice or non-payment of salary to hundreds of people in the cooperative sector, Mr Kandasamy said, “If I am not able to deliver, there is no point in continuing as Minister. I will wait for three months or else will inform Congress president Sonia Gandhi and resign from the post,” he said.

In a memorandum submitted to the Lt Governor after winding up his speech, the Minister said if the Lt Governor failed to resolve the issues, he would be forced to resign and “forced to join together with the people as a citizen of UT for launching a peaceful protest.”

Listing out his grievances, the Minister said the government was not able to pay cash or distribute rice to ration cardholders for the last 22 months.

Salary was not paid to employees of Public Distribution Outlets, Puducherry Agro Products Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Puducherry Cooperative Spinning Mills and Cooperative Sugar Mills.

“Anganwadi workers could not be paid salary on time. The L-G has no valid reasons for delaying the grants. By not filling vacancies, the L-G is trying to shut down Anganwadi centres,” the Minister charged.

Accusing the Lt Governor of blocking implementation of free higher education scheme for Adi Dravidar students, the Minister said, “Various obstacles are being imposed on the services by Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department.”

Without mentioning anything about the remarks made by the Minister, Ms Bedi, in her address which followed, spoke about the advantages the UT has and also urged the women to participate actively whenever the local body elections are held.

The UT was in an advantageous position when it came to women’s security, women’s literacy, counselling centres and the keen interest shown by women in the education of their wards.

Appealing to the women to participate actively in the local body elections, the Lt Governor said grassroot democracy was vital to the development of a region. She also honoured women conservancy workers and women achievers in various fields.

CM exits early

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy who came to the function at least one hour before Ms Bedi’s arrival, made a short speech and left the venue.

In his address, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to pass a legislation in Parliament to ensure 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.