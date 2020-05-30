Puducherry

Puducherry should revisit existing policies: Kiran Bedi

In an open letter to mark her fourth year in office, the Lieutenant Governor said the government should consider auctioning of Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets in a transparent manner.

Reiterating her demand for auctioning of liquor licences in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it was high time the government revisited existing policies which denied the exchequer legitimate income.

In an open letter to mark her fourth year in office, Ms. Bedi said “as an immediate measure, we need to revisit current policies which deny the government its own legitimate income.”

Thanking public and officials for their “abundant support,” she said the government should consider auctioning of Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets in a transparent manner. She stressed on the need to recover property tax, cable tax and power tariff. The government should also consider reworking of rental fees, privatisation of loss making tourism properties and implementation of Vijayan Committee Report on loss making public sector undertakings.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 6:08:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-should-revisit-existing-policies-kiran-bedi/article31710595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY