Puducherry should revisit existing policies: Kiran Bedi

Reiterating her demand for auctioning of liquor licences in the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said it was high time the government revisited existing policies which denied the exchequer legitimate income.

In an open letter to mark her fourth year in office, Ms. Bedi said “as an immediate measure, we need to revisit current policies which deny the government its own legitimate income.”

Thanking public and officials for their “abundant support,” she said the government should consider auctioning of Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets in a transparent manner. She stressed on the need to recover property tax, cable tax and power tariff. The government should also consider reworking of rental fees, privatisation of loss making tourism properties and implementation of Vijayan Committee Report on loss making public sector undertakings.