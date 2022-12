December 11, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Puducherry

Share auto-rickshaw drivers on Saturday staged a protest near the New Bus Stand on the issue of permit. They staged the agitation against the decision of Road Transport Department to allow share auto-rickshaw drivers at Raja Theatre junction to operate in the entire town. The drivers said they would continue to protest till the department revises its policy of issuing selective permits.

ADVERTISEMENT