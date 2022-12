December 11, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Puducherry

Share auto-rickshaw drivers on Saturday staged a protest near the New Bus Stand on the issue of permit. They staged the agitation against the decision of Road Transport Department to allow share auto-rickshaw drivers at Raja Theatre junction to operate in the entire town. The drivers said they would continue to protest till the department revises its policy of issuing selective permits.