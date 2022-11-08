Puducherry

Puducherry sets up pavilion at World Travel Mart

The Tourism Department has opened its pavilion at the World Travel Mart-2022 being held in London. The pavilion was opened by Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan. He along with Deputy Speaker R. Rajavelou, legislators belonging to AINRC, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Tourism Director P. Priytarashny are attending the event.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in a statement on Tuesday said the event would help Puducherry showcase its tourism potential. “The experience gained from the event will help the government plan its activities to promote tourism,” he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the opportunity would be utilised to showcase the region’s potential in beach and spiritual tourism. “Since its a global platform, it will help us to tell the world about our potential and tap foreign tourists,” he said.


