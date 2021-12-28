Puducherry

Puducherry sees 9 new COVID cases

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as nine new cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded two of the new cases while Karaikal saw 4 and Mahe 3. No new case was reported in Yanam.

With 16 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 119. This comprised of 38 patients in hospitals and 81 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.40%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,880.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,29,434 cases and 1,27,435 recoveries. Meanwhile, 5,771 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has administered a cumulative total of 13,81,069 vaccine doses.


