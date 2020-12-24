Puducherry sees 34 new COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries

No new deaths were reported in the Union Territory

The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 44 patients were discharged. No deaths were reported in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, a woman who was on the same flight as the U.K. returnee who had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Chennai from Delhi, has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) here. Though asymptomatic, she will be monitored over a two-week quarantine period as per the Health Ministry guidelines, an official said.

The new cases in the U.T. were detected from 2,975 samples. Puducherry saw 20 new cases, Mahe 11 and Karaikal three. No new cases were reported from Yanam.

The active cases in the U.T. stood at 350. Of these, 178 were in hospital and 172 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.14%, the case fatality rate 1.66% and the recovery rate 97.41%.

The number of samples tested by the Health Department to date came to 4,61,245, of which 4,15,945 were negative.

Cuddalore cases

Meanwhile, Cuddalore district reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 24,554. While 24,172 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 69.

In Villupuram district, 13 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 14,905.

Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,778.