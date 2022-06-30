Puducherry seeks extension of GST compensation for five more years

Its implementation has caused a huge revenue deficit, says Minister

Its implementation has caused a huge revenue deficit, says Minister

The Puducherry government has requested the Centre to provide compensation for implementing Goods and Services Tax for five more years.

Making the request while representing the Union Territory at the two-day GST council meeting on Wednesday, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the GST implementation had caused a huge revenue deficit for the Union Territory.

Implementation of the taxation policy had created a revenue gap of 60% which was the highest in the country. The base year revenue of Union Territory was considered to be around ₹1,095 crore. The base year revenue for 2015-16 could not be even realized even five years after implementation of GST, he said.

“Under VAT regime, due to competitive price of goods, Puducherry had a larger consumption base catering to the adjoining districts of neighbouring States. The manufacturing units also contributed significant revenue as Central Sales Tax. Now, with consumption based taxation and uniform tax rate under GST, the revenue of Puducherry has come down drastically, much below the pre-GST revenue,” he said.

The Union Territory adjusted the revenue gap through compensation. In fact, its 21% revenue for 2021-22 came as compensation. If compensation was not extended beyond this year, it will have a revenue gap of ₹1,300 crore in 2022-23. The revenue loss would be perpetual for the coming years because of structural issues, he pointed out.

“We are taking every possible step to augment revenue but the desired revenue growth could not be achieved due to the structural issues. Therefore, we request the Centre to extend GST compensation for five more years,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan said at the meeting.