Puducherry seeks early clearance of MoRTH for grade separator

Published - August 17, 2024 09:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Puducherry government has requested the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)  to speed up clearance for the construction of a grade separator connecting the busy Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi squares.

In a memorandum to Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the Ministry has given in-principle approval for the construction of the grade separator. A sum of ₹2 crore was also sanctioned by the Ministry for preparing a Detailed Project Report, he said.

The memorandum was handed over to the Union Minister when Mr. Lakshminarayanan and PWD officials called on him at his office in New Delhi on Friday.

The memorandum said: based on the in-principle accord, a consultancy was appointed for preparation of DPR. The consultancy has prepared the general alignment of the grade separator and submitted to the Ministry for its approval in January this year. The work could be initiated only after the Ministry gives its approval for the project report, it added.

Stressing on the need for the construction of the grade separator connecting the two junctions, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the Ministry’s proposal to construct a bypass from Koonimedu (near Marakanam) to the new National Highway from Villupuram to Nagapattinam will not be a solution to the traffic problem at the two junctions in the town.

“The bypass will not be able to reduce traffic in Puducherry. I request the Ministry for an early approval for the DPR to take up construction of the elevated corridor,” Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.

He also requested the Minister to consider the Union Territory’s proposal to undertake improvement of NH 45 A from two to four lane. The Ministry should consider the widening of the 20 km stretch from Puducherry to Cuddalore, the memorandum said.

PWD Minister’s office in a press release said the Minister and PWD officials also met Chairman and Managing Director of WAPCOS R. K. Agarwal to discuss U.T.’s proposal for renovation and rehabilitation of 59 system tanks in Puducherry. The territorial administration has approached WAPCOS, a public sector enterprise, for the restoration of the system tanks, the release said.

