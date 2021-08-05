Puducherry seeks Centre’s nod to sell AFT land

PUDUCHERRY

05 August 2021 15:54 IST

The territorial administration, for the last several years, has been taking efforts to sell the land to mobilise financial resources to disburse pending salaries, gratuity and dues of employees working in the now defunct AFT

The territorial administration has approached the Centre for sanction to dispose of land belonging to Anglo French Textiles at Pattanur in Puducherry.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, in a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, sought the Centre’s nod to sell the land.

Advertising

Advertising

The territorial administration, for the last several years, has been taking efforts to sell the land to mobilise financial resources to disburse pending salaries, gratuity and dues of employees working in the now defunct AFT. The AFT has at its disposal, around 55 acres of land at Pattanur.

A statement from Mr Namassivayam’s office said he had also sought the Home Ministry’s approval for the Private University Bill and Higher Education Council Bill passed by the Puducherry Assembly.

The Minister had also sought financial assistance to open the Cooperative Sugar Mill. He was accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam and nominated legislator Ashok Babu. The delegation called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.