Puducherry seeks Centre’s nod to revive ration shops

March 03, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has sought the Centre’s nod to revive the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets in the Union Territory to supply monthly free rice to beneficiaries.

In a memorandum to the Union Minister for Commerce, Food and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal, the Puducherry Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar said the Centre should allow the territorial administration to distribute rice instead of remitting money into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Mr. Kumar had met Mr. Goyal on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and submitted the memorandum, the Civil Supplies Minister’s Office said.

The Union Territory had launched a new scheme in 2016, the ‘Free Rice Scheme’ to distribute 20 kg of free rice every month to red ration card holders. Subsequently, the quantity of rice distributed to beneficiaries was reduced to 10 kg with respect to the Above Poverty Line category while the quantum of 20 kg monthly rice to other card holders was retained, in 2017. The distribution of rice through PDS outlets continued till June 2018, the memorandum said.

In 2019, the then Lt Governor suggested to the government to initiate the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode instead of distributing rice. A difference of opinion emerged, with the government, after the then Chief Minister expressed his desire to continue the distribution of rice. So, the matter was referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA, in the same year, advised the government to follow the DBT mode. Hence, from April, 2019, the cash payment of the value of rice was made to the beneficiaries, the memorandum said.

Mr. Kumar, in his memorandum reminded the Union Minister about the promise given to the voters during 2021 Assembly election campaign to revive PDS outlets for rice distribution by the BJP and the AINRC (who form the present government). Legislators have also demanded the distribution of rice. Several protests were also held in recent times demanding the opening of ration shops, he said.

“In the above context, the subject was re-examined and a Cabinet decision was taken to seek the review of the Government of India’s decision of DBT and to distribute rice through PDS outlets. The Cabinet decision was referred to the Centre on September 27, 2022 seeking permission to open ration shops. The MHA approval is awaited,” Mr Kumar said.

The revival of the PDS system was necessary as around 2,000 workers of ration shops are without jobs for more than two years. Moreover, new schemes like retail vending of 5 kg of gas cylinders through fair price shops and the supply of fortified rice for the benefit of poor children to prevent anaemia could not be implemented due to the closure of ration shops, he said.

“Hence, we request the Union Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs to recommend to MHA to permit the territorial administration to supply rice every month as was done from 2016 to 2019. The opening of the shops will also enable the government to distribute festival gifts to people,” he said.