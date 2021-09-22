Puducherry SEC announces local body polls

The term of the local bodies came to an end in 2011 and elections were delayed due to various factors.

Local body polls in Puducherry will be held on October 21, 25 and 28.

Announcing three-phased local body elections in the Union Territory, State Election Commission Roy P. Thomas said polls would be held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions on October 21.

On October 25, polls would be held for the Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipalities and the last phase would be held for the five commune panchayats in Puducherry region on October 28. Counting of votes would be held on October 31.

The tenure of the local bodies came to an end in 2011 and the elections were delayed due to various factors. The Supreme Court had on April 5 directed the Union Territory government and SEC to hold the polls within six months.