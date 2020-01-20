Puducherry school wins cleanliness award

The Study – L’ecole Internationale has been awarded first place in sanitation and cleanliness by Oulgaret Municipality under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
The survey for hygiene was as part of the Swatch Survekshan report 2020, covering 4,370 cities across India.
The school prioritises its sanitation to ensure that it lives up to international standards, a press note said.
Chairman K. M. Cherian and Principal Alice Abraham Chacko said the award would motivate staff and students to maintain the cleanliness record.
