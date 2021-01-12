Puducherry school shut down after teacher tests positive for virus

Over a hundred staff members and students were administered swab tests

A government middle school in Pakkamudayanpet here was shut down on Monday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. Over a hundred staff members and students were administered swab tests.

The premises of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Government Middle School was disinfected. So far, no one else has tested positive for the virus.

P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said a holiday had been declared for the school on Tuesday as a precautionary measure to allow for an extended observation period.

The Pongal holidays were scheduled to start from January 13 to 17.

“Though it has been proposed to commence full-fledged classes from January 18, a final call on this is yet to be made,” he said. Since January 4, schools have resumed classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported 22 new cases from 2,063 tests on Monday. No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 18 new cases and Mahe four. Karaikal and Yanam did not report any new case.

With 34 recovered patients, the active cases stood at 305. Of this, 152 patients were in hospital and 153 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.06%, the case fatality rate stood at 1.66% and the recovery rate at 97.55%.

The tally in the Union Territory was now 638 deaths, a total of 38,478 cases and 37,535 recovered patients.

Till date, the Health Department has tested an estimated 5.19 lakh samples, of which 4.76 lakh returned negative.

Cuddalore district reported six fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 24,805.

While 24,433 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 55. Villupuram recorded one positive case, taking the total number of cases in the district to 15,080. Kallakurichi district, too, recorded one positive case, taking the overall count to 10,837.