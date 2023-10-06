Puducherry Scheduled Tribes People’s Federation threatens to boycott 2024 elections 

October 06, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Scheduled Tribes People’s Federation has threatened to boycott the 2024 Parliamentary elections in protest against the failure of the Union government to include the Kattunayakan, Malaikuravan, Kuruman and Yerukula tribes under the Scheduled Tribes category in the Union Territory.

The Federation, at its State executive committee meeting held at Puducherry on Thursday, October 5, 2023, passed a resolution in this regard. Members of the four tribes from Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions participated in the meeting.

According to K. Ramkumar, president of the Federation, the Presidential notification of Scheduled Tribes (Puducherry) 2016, only included the Irula community in the U.T. As a result, these four tribes were not able to enjoy the benefit of reservations and other concessions available to the Irulas. The four tribes are, at present, classified as MBC, even though they have the cultural traits to be classified as Scheduled Tribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand for their inclusion in the ST list has been pending for the last 42 years, Mr. Ramkumar said. As a result, the Federation has decided to boycott the elections in protest against the injustice meted out to them, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.