Puducherry sandalwood smuggling: Former CM seeks CBI probe

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into seizure of around 6 tonnes of sandalwood pieces from a scented oil manufacturing unit at Ulaivakkal in Puducherry recently.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, June 17, 2024, the former Chief Minister said the seizure has raised several questions on the illegal smuggling of sandalwood pieces.

Reports have now surfaced that the scented oil manufacturing unit was functioning in a rented premises owned by the daughter of a Minister in AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry.

The owner of the land has to clarify the purpose for which the premises were rented to the owner of the manufacturing unit. The land owner has to clarify whether industrial license was obtained from Puducherry government for sandalwood processing, the Congress leader said.

“An industry cannot function without permits from various government departments. As per rules, only government agencies are allowed to sell sandalwood. When there are well laid out rules, how was so much of sandalwood transported to Puducherry. The first seizure was made in Salem in Tamil Nadu, the unit functioned in Puducherry and the arrested persons are from Kerala. People of three States are involved in the illegal business so it was appropriate for a probe by the CBI,” the former Chief Minister said.

The Congress leader further added that “nobody can absolve themselves of their responsibilities by stating that the unit was functioning in a rented premises only.”

Commenting on the recent statement given by Minister for Civil Supplies A.K Sai J. Saravanan Kumar against resto bars, the Congress leader said Opposition parties have been complaining about the mushrooming business of resto bars in Puducherry. Now, a Cabinet member himself has made a complaint to the Lt. Governor about the functioning of resto bars, he added.

“It is also pertinent to note that Mr. Kumar has made the complaint about resto bars to the Lt. Governor instead of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. It gives an impression that the Minister has no trust in the Chief Minister,” the Congress leader said.

He also questioned the decision of Mr. Rangasamy to abstain from the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9.

“Chief Ministers of States ruled by BJP and its alliance parties have attended the swearing-in ceremony. Mr. Rangasamy’s AINRC is having a coalition government with BJP in Puducherry but he failed to attend the swearing-in. His decision to abstain has raised questions on AINRC-BJP alliance in the Union Territory,” he added.

