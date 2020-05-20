Puducherry Road Transport Corporation resumes bus services on select routes

PUDUCHERRY

20 May 2020 12:00 IST

Officials said strict physical distancing norms are being followed, and safety measures are in place

After a gap of nearly two months, the government-owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) resumed bus services on Wednesday. Officials said strict physical distancing norms are being followed and safety measures are in place, such as the use of sanitisers and masks, for both the crew and passengers to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a senior official of the Transport Department, “PRTC will operate buses on five specific routes -- 14A (Nallavadu), 12A (Kombakkam via Villianur), 5A (Kil Agraharam and T.N. Palayam) and 15A, 15B (Gorimedu).”

PRTC will also be operating one bus from Puducherry to Karaikal. Intra-State buses proceeding from Puducherry to Karaikal have to pass through Tamil Nadu limits on the way. Buses proceeding from Puducherry have to pass through Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Nagapattinam to reach Karaikal, an enclave of the Union Territory.

The official said that the District Collectors of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam had granted permission for operating intra-State services from Puducherry to Karaikal.

However, the buses should be operated as a point-to-point service, with no stoppages in between in Tamil Nadu. No passenger should be allowed to board and alight between source and destination within the jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu.

Markings have been made on seats and the buses will be permitted to carry only 50% of the seating capacity. Based on the demand, the frequency of buses will be increased, the official said, adding that no major issues were reported since the services resumed.

The buses must be sanitised at the start and end of every trip. The crew and passengers will compulsorily have to wear face masks.

Official sources said the government had also accorded sanction to private bus operators to ply services within Puducherry.