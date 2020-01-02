Puducherry rings in New Year on an auspicious note

After a boisterous New Year party, religious fervour took hold of the city as large crowds thronged popular places of worship to begin 2020 on an auspicious note.

On New Year’s eve, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had undertaken separate visits to survey first-hand crowd-control measures, traffic regulations and security. They were accompanied by top police and administration officials. The celebrations went off without any untoward incidents, barring one drunk driving death involving a two-wheeler reported by the Traffic Police (East). The victim Vasantha Raj, 34, was killed after his vehicle rammed against a parked autorickshaw while returning home after a party.

“No unauthorised entertainment has been allowed on the beach or in port areas,” Ms. Bedi said. One ticketed event, which failed to obtain necessary permission from line departments, barring the port, was cancelled on recommendation of the police on law and order grounds.

CCTV installations and plain-clothes policemen were deployed.

The Department of Art and Culture had organised cultural programmes at various places on the beach for the public. Many hotels organised live music and dance shows for the guests.

On Wednesday, traffic regulations were in place along the thoroughfares, especially roads leading into the White Town and beach areas. The Manakula Vinayagar temple, one of the city’s landmarks, witnessed heavy crowd since the early hours. The sharp showers did not dampen the spirit of devotees, who had turned up as families and small groups.

Churches and mosques also witnessed heavy crowds. The combination of tourists and devotees kept the police on their toes throughout the day.

Municipal staff too had their task cut out to keep the garbage situation under control.