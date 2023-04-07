Puducherry rights organisations demand CBI probe into custodial torture of Irulas

April 07, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pazhangudi Irular Paathukappu Sangam (PIPS) and Federation for People’s Rights (FPR) on Friday, sought a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged illegal detention and custodial torture of seven persons including two juveniles belonging to the Irula community in the Katterikuppam police station in Puducherry in February.

In a joint statement, Professor Prabha Kalvimani, coordinator of PIPS, and G. Sugumaran, secretary of FPR said seven members, including two minors, belonging to the Irula community who were staying in a brick kiln in Kalingamalai in Villupuram district, were picked up and tortured under illegal detention at the Katterikuppam police station for about four days from February 25 to 28.

The Katterikuppam police had also “foisted false cases” on them, the statement said. While five of them were remanded in custody, the two minors were sent to an Observation Home in Puducherry.

Mr. Kalvimani said the members were implicated by the police in nine unsolved robbery cases filed by the Villianur and Mangalam police in Puducherry, and the Mailam and Kandamangalam police stations in neighbouring Villupuram district. He claimed all the cases were foisted.

Mr. Sugumaran said though representations were made to senior police officers in Puducherry, no action has been taken against six police personnel including a sub inspector of police who were involved in the illegal detention and custodial torture.

Though a probe is underway by a senior police officer in Puducherry, the investigation by the local police will not bring out the truth. Hence, the probe should be transferred to the CBI, they demanded.