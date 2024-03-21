March 21, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Federation for People’s Rights has urged the Director General of Police B. Srinivas to transfer the probe into the sexual harassment case of a 14-year-old schoolgirl from the local police to the Crime Branch-CID.

In a memorandum presented to the DGP, G. Sugumaran, Secretary of the federation, said a teacher attached to a Government High School in Puducherry was placed under suspension after he was accused of sexually harassing a Class IX girl student. But the accused has not been arrested so far.

Mr. Sugumaran alleged that the police are trying to save the accused due to political pressure. He said he had no faith in the ongoing investigation by the local police, and sought a probe by the CB-CID.

