GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry rights organisation seeks CB-CID probe into sexual harassment case

March 21, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation for People’s Rights has urged the Director General of Police B. Srinivas to transfer the probe into the sexual harassment case of a 14-year-old schoolgirl from the local police to the Crime Branch-CID.

In a memorandum presented to the DGP, G. Sugumaran, Secretary of the federation, said a teacher attached to a Government High School in Puducherry was placed under suspension after he was accused of sexually harassing a Class IX girl student. But the accused has not been arrested so far.

Mr. Sugumaran alleged that the police are trying to save the accused due to political pressure. He said he had no faith in the ongoing investigation by the local police, and sought a probe by the CB-CID.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.