Puducherry residents to soon have another power tariff increase

January 11, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The power tariff for all categories of consumers in the Union Territory is set to increase, with the Puducherry Electricity Department (PED) submitting a petition to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) seeking approval to revise the tariff for the fiscal 2023-24. The move has left consumers fuming, especially after the PED had hiked its tariff only last year.

While the PED had announced a 35-paise hike in tariff last year, it is now expected to announce another round of tariff hikes that will be enforced in April, after approval by the JERC.

In order to meet the revenue gap of ₹499.66 crore, the PED has proposed to increase the average tariff for consumers while enhancing the regulatory surcharge to an additional 10%, PED said in its petition.

Domestic category

For domestic and cottage sector consumers in the 0-100 units slab, the fixed monthly charge is unchanged at ₹30 while PED has proposed an increase in energy charges from ₹1.90 per kWh to ₹2.30 kWh.

For the 101-200 units per month category, PED has proposed an increase in tariff from ₹2.90 per kWh to ₹3.30 per kWh; from ₹5.00 per kWh to ₹5.45 per kWh for 201-300 units per month and from ₹6.45 to ₹6.85 kWh for those using above 300 units per month.

The fixed monthly charges for these three segments remain unchanged at ₹30 per month. The energy charges for lifeline services (0-50 units per month) category has also been increased from ₹1.25 per kWh to ₹2.50 per kWh.

Commercial category

In the commercial category, the fixed monthly charge remains unchanged at ₹75 per month. The PED has proposed a hike in energy charges from ₹5.70 per kWh to ₹6.00 per kWh for the 0-100 units slab; from ₹6.75 to ₹6.85 per kWh for the 101-250 slab and from ₹7.50 to ₹7.60 per kWh for the above 250 units per month segment.

Similarly, in the HT (high tension) commercial sector (for contract demand up to 5,000 kVA), the PED has proposed to hike the energy charge from ₹5.45/kWh to ₹5.60/kWh while the fixed monthly charge has been kept unchanged at ₹420/kVA per month.

For LT (low tension) industries, the energy charge has been kept unchanged at ₹6.05/kWh.

For HT industries (11 kV/22 kV/33kV), the fixed monthly charge remains at 420 /kVA per month while PED has proposed to hike the energy charge from ₹5.30 kVAh to ₹5.45 kVAh. For EHT (extra high tension) industrial customers, the fixed monthly charge remains at ₹480/KVA while the energy charge has been raised from ₹5.15 kVAh to ₹5.30 kVAh.