Puducherry requests National Water Development Agency to link Sankaraparani and Penniyar rivers

December 15, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has requested the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Society to consider linking Sankaraparani and South Pennaiyar to further meet the water requirements of the Union Territory.

Making the demand for linking the rivers at the 37th annual general meeting of NWDA society held in New Delhi on Thursday, December 14, 2023 Puducherry Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said Sankaraparani and Pennaiyar are two river systems sourced by Puducherry.

Water from the rivers get channelised to head works/bed dams/check dams/ tanks having direct links to the rivers. There are 25 bed dams available on the river course and another 56 water bodies having links to the rivers. On an average, every year, 46 million cubic metres (MCM) get stored in these facilities. Around 2. 5 lakh farmers use the water for irrigating around 27, 212 hectares of land in Puducherry, the Minister said.

“Puducherry is totally dependent on underground water sources for domestic and irrigation purposes. Over extraction of water is causing deterioration in the quality of water. The government wants the NWDA society to consider linking of the rivers,”’ he said.

The Minister has also sought additional quantum of Cauvery water on pro-rate basis in addition to the 7 tmc allocated by the tribunal.

