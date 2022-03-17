Puducherry reports zero COVID-19 cases, deaths
The number of active cases is 14, with all of them in home isolation
No new COVID-19 case or death was reported in the Union Territory on Thursday.
With one patient recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 14. There are no hospitalised patients, and all cases remain in home isolation. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.
The cumulative toll remained at 1,962 deaths. The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,766 cases and 1,63,790 patients have recovered so far. Of an estimated 22.24 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.69 lakh have returned negative.
Meanwhile, 936 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,08,864 vaccine doses.
