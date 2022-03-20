Puducherry reports one new COVID-19 infection, no deaths

The sole case was detected in Mahe

No COVID-19 death occurred in the Union Territory as one new case was identified on Sunday. The sole case, which was detected from 249 tests, was reported in Mahe.

With one patient recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 12, all of them in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.4%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,772 cases and 1,63,797 recoveries so far. The cumulative toll remained at 1,962. Of an estimated 22.25 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.70 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,902 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,12,765 vaccine doses.