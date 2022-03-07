Puducherry reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 2020

Officials say despite the notable achievement, any sense of complacency is ill-advised

For the first time in nearly two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, the Union Territory of Puducherry went without reporting a single new case in a 24-hour period on Monday. The Union Territory confirmed its first COVID-19 case in March 2020.

In fact, over the last few days, the number of cases have been on a decline in the Union Territory, with a solitary case reported on March 4 and three cases each on March 5 and 6. There has also been no COVID-19 death in over 10 days since the two fatalities on February 26.

As of Monday, there were 28 active cases in the Union Territory — just three patients in hospital and 25 in home isolation. While the Union Territory registered a nil test positivity rate, the case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%.

Officials said while clocking zero new cases after two years of battling the ebbs and flows of the pandemic was a notable achievement, any sense of complacency was ill-advised.

“Let us not read too much into this development. For one, these results were from a small pool of 157 samples and our testing strategy itself has changed to only target symptomatic cases,” said G. Sriramulu, Health Director.

“We have to wait for a few more days and reassess the COVID-19 graph”, he said, and added that bringing new cases to zero should motivate the public to sustain the situation.

Meanwhile, the Health Department complimented the leadership of the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister and the Ministers and appreciated the tireless efforts of various departments, physicians, nurses, health inspectors and ASHA volunteers, and the cooperation of the public in complying with the safety measures and vaccination drive.

Health Secretary C. Udayakumar, in a joint appeal with the Health Director, urged the public to continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention methods such as wearing masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and fulfilling vaccination schedules.

As of Monday, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory remains at 1,962 — Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55). Puducherry has so far recorded a cumulative of 1,65,745 cases and 1,63,755 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.20 lakh tests done so far, over 18.65 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 121 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 15,96,951 vaccine doses so far.