Puducherry reports less than 100 cases for second consecutive day

Proper procedure: Health workers segregating samples at a testing camp held at Saram in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY

02 November 2020 23:47 IST

No fatalities; number of active cases fell below 4,000 after several months

New COVID-19 cases fell under 100 for the second successive day with 70 persons testing positive and no fatalities being reported in Puducherry on Monday.

With the cumulative death toll at 595 in the Union Territory, health authorities are planning to carry out “near-death” audits to document and analyse instances of patients who came back from the brink.

Also, for the first time in several months, the number of active cases fell below 4,000. Of the 2,956 active cases, 639 patients are in hospital and 2,317 in home isolation.

The new cases were identified from testing 2,820 samples, Director of Health S. Mohan Kumar said.

Puducherry accounted for 62 cases, followed by Yanam (6) and Mahe (2). There were no new infections reported from Karaikal. As many as 482 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 2.48%, the case fatality rate 1.69% and the recovery rate 89.91%. Dr. Mohan Kumar said the overall COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory stood at 35,178 after the transfer of one case to Tamil Nadu.

So far, 31,627 patients have recovered, including 482 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department has undertaken testing of 3.14 lakh samples, of which the results of 2.76 lakh were negative.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said health officials would be initiating near-death audits to record the phenomena of patients who came close to death but were saved, in addition to the regular analysis of mortalities.

With the opening of inter-State transport services, a strategy was being worked out for testing and monitoring passengers, Ms. Bedi said.

Improving testing

The Lt. Governor said as per the recommendations of the ICMR experts, the RT-PCR test numbers were being ramped up substantially.

An added emphasis is on identifying the source of infection through case analysis and tracing secondary contacts to home in on hotspots/clusters.

Surveillance is being stepped up in vulnerable areas by carrying out intense active testing/screening by ASHA workers/ANMs. Surveillance teams would be strengthened in these areas, Ms. Bedi said.

At the same time, passive surveillance would be carried out by SHGs/urban volunteer groups. Towards intensifying public messaging, 70 different kinds of videos had been produced to create more awareness during the festive season, the Lt. Governor said.