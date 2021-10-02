Puducherry reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Over 10 lakh persons vaccinated so far

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases. No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m.

As per data available with the Health Department, of the total new cases, 50 were registered in Puducherry, 21 in Karaikal, 8 in Mahe and 3 in Yanam.

As many as 5,012 persons were tested for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory during the time.

While the test positivity now stood at 1. 64%, case fatality rate has come down to 1.45%.

Total toll

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,840 persons have succumbed to the virus in Puducherry.

So far, 1,265,13 have been infected with the virus.

Figures available with the Department revealed that as many as 10,156,55 persons have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory.

As many as 6,958,42 have received the first dose while 3,198,13 have gotten the second dose.