Puducherry reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 78 new cases on Sunday.

Puducherry and Karaikal reported one death each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,838.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,442), Karaikal (247), Yanam (106) and Mahe (43).

Puducherry accounted for 50 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,677 tests, followed by Karaikal (19) and Mahe (9). No new case was reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.67%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.83%.

With 107 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 901.

This comprised 119 patients in hospitals and 782 cases in home isolation. Puducherry has so far reported an aggregate of 1,26,090 cases against 1,23,351 recoveries.

Of an estimated 17.72 lakh tests conducted so far, over 15 lakh samples returned negative.

Vaccination numbers

Meanwhile, 11,601 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 9,71,937 vaccines, including 2.90 lakh second doses.