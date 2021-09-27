Puducherry

Puducherry reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 78 new cases on Sunday.

Puducherry and Karaikal reported one death each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,838.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,442), Karaikal (247), Yanam (106) and Mahe (43).

Puducherry accounted for 50 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,677 tests, followed by Karaikal (19) and Mahe (9). No new case was reported from Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.67%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.83%.

With 107 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 901.

This comprised 119 patients in hospitals and 782 cases in home isolation. Puducherry has so far reported an aggregate of 1,26,090 cases against 1,23,351 recoveries.

Of an estimated 17.72 lakh tests conducted so far, over 15 lakh samples returned negative.

Vaccination numbers

Meanwhile, 11,601 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 9,71,937 vaccines, including 2.90 lakh second doses.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 4:23:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-reports-78-new-covid-19-cases-2-deaths/article36688287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY