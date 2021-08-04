Puducherry reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Over 7 lakh residents in Union Territory vaccinated so far

For the third straight day, the Union Territory did not register any COVID-19 death even as 73 new cases were reported against 132 recoveries on Tuesday.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,795 — Puducherry 1,422, Karaikal 230, Yanam 105 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry accounted for 50 of the new cases, detected through 5,664 tests, followed by Karaikal (11), Yanam (8) and Mahe (4).

The test positivity rate was 1.29%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.79%.

The active cases stood at 885 with 168 in hospitals and 717 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,21,132 cases against 1,18,452 patients recovered. Of an estimated 15 lakh tests administered so far, over 12.94 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 4,164 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The vaccinated population aggregated to 7,14,372, comprising 37,862 healthcare workers, 22,972 frontline personnel and 5,08,337 residents.