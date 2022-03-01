Puducherry reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The test positivity rate fell below 0.5%

Of an estimated 22.16 lakh tests done so far in the Union Territory, over 18.61 lakh returned negative. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The test positivity rate fell below 0.5%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as new cases dropped to six, and the positivity rate went below 0.5% on Tuesday.

While Puducherry recorded three of the new cases, which were detected from 1,511 tests, Yanam saw two cases and Karaikal one. No new case was reported from Mahe.

With 24 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 100. Of these, 10 patients were in hospitals and 90 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.40%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.76%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,962— Puducherry (1,530), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

The Union Territory has so far reported a total of 1,65,726 cases and 1,63,664 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.16 lakh tests done so far, over 18.61 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,492 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 15,92,350 vaccine doses.