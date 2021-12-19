Puducherry reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, one death

Puducherry has so far administered 13,43,579 vaccine doses.

PUDUCHERRY

19 December 2021 22:16 IST

Active cases in Puducherry stand at 151

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and six new cases on Sunday.

With the one patient death in Puducherry, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,880. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,468), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

Puducherry recorded four of the new cases, which were detected from 1,654 tests, and Mahe two. Karaikal and Yanam did not report any new cases.

With 25 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases totalled 151. This comprising 28 patients in hospital and 123 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.36%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.43%. The Union Territory has so far reported 1,29,315 cases and 1,27,284 recoveries. Of an estimated 20.25 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.16 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,882 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered an aggregate of 13,43,579 vaccine doses.