Puducherry reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Number of patients in home isolation falls below 1,000

Of an estimated 21.91 lakh tests conducted in Puducherry so far, over 18.36 lakh have returned negative. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Number of patients in home isolation falls below 1,000

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 52 new cases as home isolation patients fell below 1,000 on Monday.

Puducherry reported the sole fatality to take the cumulative toll to 1,958. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,526), Karaikal (264), Yanam (113) and Mahe (55).

Puducherry accounted for 40 of the new cases, which were detected from 874 tests, followed by Karaikal (11) and Mahe (1). No case was reported from Yanam.

With 319 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,029. Of this, 41 patients were in hospital and 988 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 5.18%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.03%.

The Union Territory has till date recorded a total of 1,65,243 cases and 1,61,989 recoveries. Of an estimated 21.91 lakh tests conducted, over 18.36 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,772 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,56,015 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore, nearby districts

Cuddalore on Monday, recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 74,024. It saw 72,543 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 589.

Villupuram district reported 13 cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,431.

Kallakurichi district recorded eight cases, taking the overall tally to 36,464.