Puducherry reports 42 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

30 June 2020 00:00 IST

Puducherry saw 42 new COVID-19 admissions on Monday. S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said of the 417 persons undergoing treatment, 379 were in Puducherry region, 35 in Karaikal GH, two in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH, two cases each were in Cuddalore GH and three in Villupuram GH. In Puducherry, 213 patients are being treated at the IGMCRI, 109 at Jipmer and 52 in COVID care centres. Besides, ten COVID patients from Tamil Nadu are undergoing treatment in Puducherry. At present, there are 163 containment zones in Puducherry.

With 10 patients getting cured and sent home, a total of 262 patients have been discharged after recovery.

So far, 15,892 samples have been tested, of which 14,969 have been negative (infection rate of 7.7 per cent), while the test results of 241 are pending.

The COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory stands at 11 deaths, 417 active cases and cumulative total of 690 cases with 262 discharged.