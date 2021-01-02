Puducherry reports 32 fresh cases; 50 persons discharged

Puducherry reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 cases of recovery from the infection on Friday. No death was recorded in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.
The fresh cases, which were determined during 3,068 tests, took the tally of active cases to 366. Of the active cases, 150 patients were in hospitals and 216 under home isolation.
Puducherry recorded 16 of the fresh cases, Mahe 10, and Karaikal and Yanam three each.
The tests positivity rate was marginally above 1% at 1.04%; the case fatality rate 1.66%; and the recovery rate 97.38%. The cumulative tally in the Union Territory is 633 deaths, 38,164 cases and 37,165 recoveries.
The Health Department has so far tested 4,88,451 samples, of which 4,45,976 returned negative.
