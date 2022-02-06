Puducherry reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PUDUCHERRY

06 February 2022 23:20 IST

Number of active cases stands at 4,152; test positivity rate is 12.17%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 279 new cases on Sunday.

Puducherry reported one fatality to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,948. The toll by region was Puducherry (1,520), Karaikal (263), Yanam (111) and Mahe (54). Puducherry accounted for 192 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,292 tests, followed by Karaikal (68), Yanam (14) and Mahe (5).

With 756 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 4,152.

This comprised of 96 in hospitals and 4,056 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 12.17%, case fatality rate 1.19% and recovery rate 96.28%. The Union Territory has so far reported a total of 1,64,186 cases and 1,58,086 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 21.76 lakh tests conducted till date, over 18.23 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,802 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,43,264 doses.

Cuddalore district on Sunday, recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 73,661. The district saw 70,956 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 1,818.

Villupuram district recorded 64 cases, taking the total number of cases to 54,148. Kallakurichi district recorded 21 cases, taking the overall count to 36,342.