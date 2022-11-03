Puducherry reports 21 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,56,328 vaccine doses till date. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Union Territory recorded 21 COVID-19 cases against 28 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 16 of the new cases, which were detected from 679 tests, followed by Karaikal (3) and Yanam (2). No new case was reported in Mahe. The test positivity rate was 3.09%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 104 active cases, 1,75,422 total cases and 1,73, 343 recoveries. No COVID-19 patient is in hospitals, with all 104 active cases in the Puducherry being under home isolation. Of an estimated 24.29 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.61 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 295 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,56,328 vaccine doses till date.