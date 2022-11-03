Puducherry reports 21 fresh cases of COVID-19

The test positivity rate was 3.09%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 03, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,56,328 vaccine doses till date. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 21 COVID-19 cases against 28 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 16 of the new cases, which were detected from 679 tests, followed by Karaikal (3) and Yanam (2). No new case was reported in Mahe. The test positivity rate was 3.09%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.81%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 104 active cases, 1,75,422 total cases and 1,73, 343 recoveries. No COVID-19 patient is in hospitals, with all 104 active cases in the Puducherry being under home isolation. Of an estimated 24.29 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.61 lakh returned negative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 295 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,56,328 vaccine doses till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app