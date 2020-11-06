Puducherry reports 125 new cases, one death, improves recovery rate

Health Minister cautions Health Department and the public against complacency following decline in deaths and new cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported one death and 125 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

With 420 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at about 2,100 cases while the net recovery rate improved further to 93.17 per cent.

The capital accounted for the sole fatality. With this, the toll in Puducherry is 493, followed by Karaikal (55), Yanam (43) and Mahe (seven).

The test positivity rate was 3.04% and case fatality rate 1.68%.

The distribution of new cases, confirmed from 4,110 tests, was 98 in Puducherry and nine each in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao cautioned the Health Department and the public against complacency following the decline in deaths and new cases and a 93% recovery rate. Urging the public to comply with masking, hand sanitising and social distancing measures, he said complete control of the pandemic was a pre-requisite to providing the full range of non-COVID services in hospitals.

“Due to the focus on the coronavirus, non-COVID services have been affected in government hospitals. Patients are even being compelled to seek private centres for treatment,” he said.

The overall tally of coronavirus cases aggregated to 35,550 after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu, the Health Director S. Mohan Kumar said. The cumulative death toll in the Union Territory stood at 598, while active cases were 1,829, including 1,303 patients in home isolation, and 33,123 patients discharged so far.

Of the 3.25 lakh samples tested so far, 2.86 lakh were found to be negative.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said Sultanpet had been identified as a new hotspot where seven of the eight new cases had been traced to shopping locations.

The District Collector has been asked to convene a meeting with traders to ensure compliance with safety measures in shops. Further, the COVID war room will monitor the inspection of the shopping zones by municipality authorities.

Health Secretary T. Arun said on the dengue prevention front, intensive source reduction measures have been carried out in coordination with the Vector Control Research Centre. The dengue hotspots have been notified to the PWD and Municipality.