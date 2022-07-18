Puducherry reports 111 fresh COVID-19 cases

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, at the ‘COVID-19 Booster Dose’ camp held at Primary Health Centre at Lawspet in Puducherry recently. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

It also registered 87 recoveries

The Union Territory recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases against 87 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry logged 104 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,388 tests, and Karaikal seven. No new case was reported in Yanam and Mahe in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 8%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.17%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,135 active cases (21 patients in hospital and 1,114 in home isolation), a total of 1,68,896 cases and 1,65,798 recoveries. Of an estimated 23.23 lakh tests conducted so far by the Health Department, over 19.64 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 291 persons took the jab against COVID-19. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,64,023 vaccine doses.