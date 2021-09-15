Puducherry reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

With 105 recoveries, number of active cases stands at 858

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 103 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Puducherry accounted for 52 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,697 tests, followed by Karaikal (38), Yanam (2) and Mahe (11).

The test positivity rate was 1.81%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.85%.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,823 — Puducherry (1,434), Karaikal (242), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

With 105 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 858.

Of this, 167 patients are in hospitals and 691 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,24,939 cases against 1,22,258 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 17.10 lakh tests conducted to date, over 14.51 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 7,248 persons took the jab against COVID-19 to take the total vaccinated population in Puducherry to 8,71,079.