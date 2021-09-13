Puducherry reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

PUDUCHERRY

13 September 2021 01:18 IST

Number of active cases in Puducherry stands at 930; 2 deaths reported

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 100 new cases on Sunday.

Both deaths occurred in Karaikal, taking the cumulative toll in Puducherry to 1,823. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,434), Karaikal (242), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 60 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 5,032 tests, followed by Karaikal (26), Yanam (1) and Mahe (13).

The test positivity rate was 1.99%, case fatality rate 1.46% and 97.79%.

With 82 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases stood at 930. Of this, 178 patients were in hospitals and 752 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,24,775 cases against 1,22,022 recoveries.

Of an estimated 17 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.44 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 7,517 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours to take the total vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 8,61,521.