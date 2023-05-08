HamberMenu
Puducherry registers 92.67 % pass percentage in Class 12 exams

This is 3.46% lower than the overall pass percentage in the Union Territory recorded last year; CM N. Rangasamy said teachers would soon be appointed on a contract basis at government schools; this year, the CBSE syllabus would be introduced for classes 1 to 9 and 11

May 08, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy (centre) releasing the Class 12 board exam results at his chamber at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Monday

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy (centre) releasing the Class 12 board exam results at his chamber at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Monday | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry and Karaikal regions have registered a 92.67% pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations held in March this year. The overall pass percentage in the Union Territory witnessed a drop of 3.46 % when compared with 2022.

Announcing the results at the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said 14,224 students from private and government schools appeared for the plus two exam from both the regions. Of them, 7,542 were girls and 6,682 were boys. Of the total 13,182 students who have passed the exam, 7,182 were girls and 6,000 boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 95.23, and among boys, 89.79.

The government schools in the Union Territory secured a pass percentage of 85.38%. The schools in Puducherry got 85.88%, while schools in Karaikal registered 83.66%, the Chief Minister told journalists.

Mr. Rangasamy said infrastructure facilities have been provided at all government schools and very soon, teachers on a contract basis would be appointed. The government would introduce the CBSE syllabus for classes I to 9 and class 11 from the current academic year, while classes 10 and 12 would continue to adopt the State Board syllabus.

Mr. Rangasamy also said the government would consider the introduction of special reservation in medical admissions for students passing out of government schools in the U.T.

Speaker R. Selvam and officials were present.

