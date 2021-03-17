Puducherry registers 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PUDUCHERRY

17 March 2021 01:59 IST

No fresh infections detected in Yanam

A 57-year-old woman died in Karaikal, raising the COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory to 673.

With this, the total deaths in Karaikal stand at 69. The toll in the capital of Puducherry is 549, Yanam 45 and Mahe 10. Puducherry also registered 24 new cases and 29 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The new cases, which were detected from 1,351 tests, were from Puducherry (17), Karaikal (five) and Mahe (two). No cases were reported in Yanam.

Advertising

Advertising

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 180 — 91 in hospitals and 89 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.77%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.87%.

The total caseload in the Union Territory to date is 40,068 while the patients recovered aggregated 39,215.

Of an estimated 6.46 lakh tests conducted so far, about 6 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons immunised for COVID-19 crossed the 30,000 mark.

While 1,428 members of the public got their first dose, 562 healthcare staff and 326 frontline workers took the jab in the last 24 hours.